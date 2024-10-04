After Hours Most Active for Oct 4, 2024 : F, ALTM, CNP, XOM, CVS, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.67 to 20,021.35. The total After hours volume is currently 95,038,886 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.57, with 4,440,940 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $12.5.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +1.03 at $4.11, with 3,969,295 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 82.2% of the target price of $5.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is +0.03 at $30.55, with 3,119,787 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 105.34% of the target price of $29.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $124.83, with 1,829,975 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.197 at $64.79, with 1,794,970 shares traded. CVS's current last sale is 99.67% of the target price of $65.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.08 at $40.03, with 1,721,760 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

