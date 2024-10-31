After Hours Most Active for Oct 31, 2024 : SNAP, INTC, AMZN, NVDA, F, AAPL, IGF, PFE, MSFT, T, KVUE, GCI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.96 to 19,913.38. The total After hours volume is currently 170,809,831 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0101 at $12.17, with 25,169,289 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 93.62% of the target price of $13.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.8699 at $24.39, with 19,342,060 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +8.9 at $195.30, with 14,580,425 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.32 at $133.08, with 10,226,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $10.31, with 5,744,483 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.65% of the target price of $11.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.94 at $226.85, with 5,333,456 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is +0.0067 at $53.74, with 4,055,161 shares traded. This represents a 28.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $28.34, with 3,108,768 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. PFE's current last sale is 88.56% of the target price of $32.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.0714 at $407.42, with 3,058,015 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0245 at $22.56, with 2,554,343 shares traded. T's current last sale is 94.02% of the target price of $24.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.93, with 2,461,431 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is +0.04 at $4.73, with 2,367,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GCI is in the "buy range".

