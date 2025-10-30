After Hours Most Active for Oct 30, 2025 : AMZN, NVDA, SOLS, AAPL, NVTS, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 248.15 to 25,982.96. The total After hours volume is currently 108,665,621 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +19.17 at $242.03, with 10,517,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.9001 at $203.71, with 4,165,891 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. (SOLS) is unchanged at $48.74, with 3,415,665 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.0206 at $272.42, with 3,363,251 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is +0.0219 at $12.58, with 1,969,525 shares traded.NVTS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $13.16, with 1,728,676 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.