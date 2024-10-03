After Hours Most Active for Oct 3, 2024 : CRGY, APLS, NVDA, BAC, MCHI, PCG, AAPL, ASX, XOM, DOC, CSCO, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.72 to 19,788.62. The total After hours volume is currently 78,538,689 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is +0.21 at $12.72, with 9,859,076 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRGY is in the "buy range".



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is unchanged at $28.06, with 4,320,896 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLS is 10.93445; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $122.64, with 4,068,761 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $39.24, with 3,948,539 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is +0.0963 at $55.09, with 3,423,242 shares traded. This represents a 54.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.1 at $19.59, with 2,794,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $225.72, with 1,974,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is -0.08 at $9.62, with 1,925,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASX is in the "strong buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $122.58, with 1,635,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) is unchanged at $22.22, with 1,464,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOC is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.43, with 1,427,843 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 95.33% of the target price of $55.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $22.22, with 1,386,459 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.88% of the target price of $25.

