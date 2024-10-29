After Hours Most Active for Oct 29, 2024 : SNAP, NVDA, AMD, INTC, GOOGL, F, AMZN, PFE, T, CSCO, GM, CNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.07 to 20,559.72. The total After hours volume is currently 127,814,543 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.71 at $11.60, with 9,546,197 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $141.25, with 7,505,118 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -10.7 at $155.55, with 6,910,725 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.19 at $22.71, with 6,863,492 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +5.57 at $175.25, with 5,856,189 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $10.43, with 4,300,107 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.7% of the target price of $11.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.73 at $192.56, with 3,908,611 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.14 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $28.49, with 3,780,686 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0396 at $22.22, with 3,556,843 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.58% of the target price of $24.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.11 at $55.57, with 3,530,829 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 101.04% of the target price of $55.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $51.54, with 3,338,030 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 90.42% of the target price of $57.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $11.30, with 3,075,001 shares traded. CNH's current last sale is 80.71% of the target price of $14.

