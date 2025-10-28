After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Oct 28, 2025 : NVDA, NOK, AUR, JOBY, QQQ, T, ENPH, PFE, JD, AVGO, AMC, BE

October 28, 2025 — 07:59 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.66 to 26,108.19. The total After hours volume is currently 254,062,863 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.4 at $204.43, with 13,372,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.19 at $7.96, with 11,587,592 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 117.93% of the target price of $6.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.01 at $5.21, with 8,690,365 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUR is 7.246807; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +1.1803 at $16.79, with 5,266,038 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 152.64% of the target price of $11.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.59 at $633.51, with 4,792,269 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.07 at $25.63, with 4,489,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is -3.07 at $33.63, with 4,120,170 shares traded. ENPH's current last sale is 84.08% of the target price of $40.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $24.53, with 4,001,659 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.66 per share, which represents a 106 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.1099 at $34.64, with 3,895,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.57 at $372.40, with 3,566,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.02 at $2.70, with 3,562,120 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $3.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is +22.73 at $136.01, with 3,223,922 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 151.12% of the target price of $90.

