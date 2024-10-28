After Hours Most Active for Oct 28, 2024 : VALE, GGB, F, NVDA, BBD, PFE, AAPL, SID, KDP, TSLA, AMZN, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.21 to 20,363.28. The total After hours volume is currently 88,960,494 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.0099 at $11.02, with 36,518,987 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 72.26% of the target price of $15.25.



Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is unchanged at $3.18, with 17,003,373 shares traded.GGB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.48 at $10.89, with 11,870,329 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.15 at $140.37, with 7,367,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.64, with 5,424,205 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 81.23% of the target price of $3.25.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $28.87, with 3,977,148 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.26 at $233.14, with 3,536,486 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.54 per share, which represents a 146 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



National Steel Company (SID) is +0.01 at $2.14, with 3,202,800 shares traded. SID's current last sale is 107% of the target price of $2.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $33.86, with 2,982,054 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.5603 at $261.95, with 1,844,852 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. TSLA's current last sale is 116.42% of the target price of $225.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.0085 at $188.40, with 1,506,884 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.14 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.13 at $91.76, with 1,424,116 shares traded. This represents a 10.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

