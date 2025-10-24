After Hours Most Active for Oct 24, 2025 : BYND, NVDA, KRMA, HON, IREN, PENN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.82 to 25,369.98. The total After hours volume is currently 116,434,188 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is -0.095 at $2.09, with 9,551,005 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $2.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.29 at $186.55, with 2,503,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is -0.024 at $44.04, with 1,870,003 shares traded. This represents a 37.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is unchanged at $216.14, with 1,617,824 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HON is in the "buy range".



IREN Limited (IREN) is +0.1907 at $63.09, with 1,604,569 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is unchanged at $17.72, with 1,522,696 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. PENN's current last sale is 80.55% of the target price of $22.

