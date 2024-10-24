After Hours Most Active for Oct 24, 2024 : CPRI, ALTM, NVDA, T, INTC, CMCSA, TSLA, HL, RING, TOST, LRCX, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.62 to 20,228.25. The total After hours volume is currently 106,956,494 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is -19.98 at $21.62, with 6,924,313 shares traded. CPRI's current last sale is 51.48% of the target price of $42.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.50, with 6,064,257 shares traded.ALTM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.25 at $140.16, with 3,675,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $22.18, with 3,658,903 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.42% of the target price of $24.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0199 at $22.32, with 3,404,281 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $41.65, with 3,082,364 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.06 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.58 at $258.90, with 2,596,926 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. TSLA's current last sale is 115.07% of the target price of $225.



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -0.01 at $6.97, with 2,424,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is -0.0565 at $34.52, with 2,418,891 shares traded. This represents a 71.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.12 at $30.15, with 2,396,035 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 100.5% of the target price of $30.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is -0.02 at $76.55, with 1,920,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRCX is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.97, with 1,804,588 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 95.71% of the target price of $24.

