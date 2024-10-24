News & Insights

After-Hours
CPRI

After Hours Most Active for Oct 24, 2024 : CPRI, ALTM, NVDA, T, INTC, CMCSA, TSLA, HL, RING, TOST, LRCX, KVUE

October 24, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.62 to 20,228.25. The total After hours volume is currently 106,956,494 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is -19.98 at $21.62, with 6,924,313 shares traded. CPRI's current last sale is 51.48% of the target price of $42.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.50, with 6,064,257 shares traded.ALTM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.25 at $140.16, with 3,675,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $22.18, with 3,658,903 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.42% of the target price of $24.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0199 at $22.32, with 3,404,281 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $41.65, with 3,082,364 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.06 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.58 at $258.90, with 2,596,926 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. TSLA's current last sale is 115.07% of the target price of $225.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -0.01 at $6.97, with 2,424,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is -0.0565 at $34.52, with 2,418,891 shares traded. This represents a 71.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.12 at $30.15, with 2,396,035 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 100.5% of the target price of $30.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is -0.02 at $76.55, with 1,920,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRCX is in the "buy range".

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.97, with 1,804,588 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 95.71% of the target price of $24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
ALTM
NVDA
T
INTC
CMCSA
TSLA
HL
RING
TOST
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.