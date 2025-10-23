After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Oct 23, 2025 : INTC, F, RKT, ERIC, NVDA, BYND, UGP, CMCSA, PD, AAPL, CDE, FUBO

October 23, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 45.93 to 25,143.35. The total After hours volume is currently 129,282,068 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.09 at $40.25, with 16,807,879 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.22 at $12.56, with 6,775,948 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.02 at $17.63, with 5,966,845 shares traded.RKT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $9.48, with 5,602,289 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 109.28% of the target price of $8.675.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.32 at $182.48, with 5,336,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +0.01 at $2.85, with 4,655,836 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 142.5% of the target price of $2.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is -0.008 at $3.82, with 3,854,444 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UGP is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $29.30, with 2,941,137 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 112 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is unchanged at $16.01, with 2,885,298 shares traded. PD's current last sale is 88.94% of the target price of $18.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.4318 at $260.01, with 2,836,390 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.74 per share, which represents a 164 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $18.98, with 2,036,180 shares traded.CDE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.01 at $3.58, with 1,945,228 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 71.6% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

