After Hours Most Active for Oct 23, 2025 : INTC, F, RKT, ERIC, NVDA, BYND, UGP, CMCSA, PD, AAPL, CDE, FUBO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 45.93 to 25,143.35. The total After hours volume is currently 129,282,068 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.09 at $40.25, with 16,807,879 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.22 at $12.56, with 6,775,948 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.02 at $17.63, with 5,966,845 shares traded.RKT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $9.48, with 5,602,289 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 109.28% of the target price of $8.675.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.32 at $182.48, with 5,336,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +0.01 at $2.85, with 4,655,836 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 142.5% of the target price of $2.



Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is -0.008 at $3.82, with 3,854,444 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UGP is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $29.30, with 2,941,137 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 112 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is unchanged at $16.01, with 2,885,298 shares traded. PD's current last sale is 88.94% of the target price of $18.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.4318 at $260.01, with 2,836,390 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.74 per share, which represents a 164 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $18.98, with 2,036,180 shares traded.CDE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.01 at $3.58, with 1,945,228 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 71.6% of the target price of $5.

