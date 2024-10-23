After Hours Most Active for Oct 23, 2024 : TSLL, TSLA, NVDA, AAPL, LRCX, MSFT, T, PFE, KO, C, NRG, AES

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 80.9 to 20,147.86. The total After hours volume is currently 122,105,779 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +1.54 at $10.55, with 10,880,128 shares traded. This represents a 113.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +18.28 at $231.93, with 10,752,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.89 at $140.45, with 7,353,066 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.44 at $230.32, with 2,446,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is +4.04 at $76.90, with 2,284,628 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lam Research Drops 2.6% as Q1 Revenue Disappoints



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.05 at $424.65, with 2,229,862 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.54. MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 3.08 per share, which represents a 299 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $22.47, with 2,001,978 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $28.90, with 1,557,538 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.05 at $68.06, with 1,499,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $63.10, with 1,441,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $87.73, with 1,382,296 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 100.84% of the target price of $87.



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $17.08, with 1,328,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.