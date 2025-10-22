After Hours Most Active for Oct 22, 2025 : T, HPE, PFE, CVE, INFY, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.26 to 24,866.75. The total After hours volume is currently 540,365,355 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0063 at $25.54, with 4,466,803 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $23.09, with 4,001,233 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 85.52% of the target price of $27.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $24.74, with 2,223,064 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.47% of the target price of $30.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $16.78, with 2,202,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.47, with 2,007,922 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 92.88% of the target price of $18.81.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0895 at $51.01, with 1,965,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

