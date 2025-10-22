After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Oct 22, 2025 : T, HPE, PFE, CVE, INFY, BAC

October 22, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

October 22, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.26 to 24,866.75. The total After hours volume is currently 540,365,355 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0063 at $25.54, with 4,466,803 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $23.09, with 4,001,233 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 85.52% of the target price of $27.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $24.74, with 2,223,064 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.47% of the target price of $30.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $16.78, with 2,202,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".

Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.47, with 2,007,922 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 92.88% of the target price of $18.81.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0895 at $51.01, with 1,965,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

