After Hours Most Active for Oct 21, 2025 : HIMS, PPL, OKLO, CWAN, PII, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -35.67 to 25,091.46. The total After hours volume is currently 148,172,897 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.1138 at $49.25, with 4,554,673 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 108.23% of the target price of $45.5.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $37.52, with 2,990,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PPL is in the "buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -0.14 at $139.30, with 2,686,161 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 163.88% of the target price of $85.



Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is unchanged at $19.04, with 2,564,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CWAN is in the "buy range".



Polaris Inc. (PII) is unchanged at $66.90, with 1,947,033 shares traded.PII is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0198 at $12.54, with 1,832,250 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

