After Hours Most Active for Oct 21, 2024 : NVDA, TAL, F, AAPL, CSCO, HPE, T, VZ, XOM, XBP, QQQ, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.76 to 20,378.23. The total After hours volume is currently 95,184,260 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.24 at $143.95, with 6,493,206 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.01 at $11.04, with 3,994,172 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $10.89, with 2,941,055 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $236.60, with 2,736,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.0299 at $56.56, with 2,694,289 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 101% of the target price of $56.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $19.97, with 2,505,166 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 90.77% of the target price of $22.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $21.68, with 2,421,159 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $43.71, with 2,273,110 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.18 per share, which represents a 122 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.119 at $120.20, with 2,126,415 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is +1.01 at $2.38, with 2,012,571 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.45 at $495.87, with 1,942,173 shares traded. This represents a 44.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.05 at $164.12, with 1,721,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

