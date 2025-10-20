After Hours Most Active for Oct 20, 2025 : SOFI, AMZN, KMI, AUR, NU, OKLO, HPE, LRN, KVUE, QQQ, HOOD, NVDA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.16 to 25,145.18. The total After hours volume is currently 131,009,346 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.06 at $28.74, with 7,464,776 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 124.96% of the target price of $23.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $216.48, with 3,791,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $27.52, with 3,756,303 shares traded.KMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is unchanged at $5.32, with 3,135,740 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUR is 7.829046; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.02 at $15.43, with 2,769,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +0.5259 at $159.58, with 2,716,514 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 187.74% of the target price of $85.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $22.87, with 2,571,697 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 84.7% of the target price of $27.



Stride, Inc. (LRN) is -0.53 at $145.06, with 2,502,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRN is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $14.96, with 2,378,198 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 72.98% of the target price of $20.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.46 at $612.00, with 2,261,430 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is unchanged at $135.80, with 2,098,852 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.25 at $182.89, with 1,962,378 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

