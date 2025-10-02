After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Oct 2, 2025 : SOFI, SNAP, QQQ, FTGC, GVA, RKT, SOUN, KVUE, ASTS, T, RUM, WMB

October 02, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.93 to 24,875.83. The total After hours volume is currently 131,398,100 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.02 at $25.95, with 5,361,838 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 123.57% of the target price of $21.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $8.18, with 5,061,977 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 90.89% of the target price of $9.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $605.85, with 5,040,358 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is -0.0128 at $25.75, with 4,924,894 shares traded. This represents a 12.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) is unchanged at $109.15, with 4,655,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GVA is in the "buy range".

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.0201 at $18.39, with 4,184,497 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 114.94% of the target price of $16.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.01 at $17.83, with 4,182,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.04 at $15.77, with 3,364,505 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -0.81 at $65.35, with 3,265,980 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $27.02, with 3,166,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Rumble Inc. (RUM) is +1.12 at $8.51, with 2,794,332 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RUM is 8.145172; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $64.06, with 2,480,285 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".

