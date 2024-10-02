After Hours Most Active for Oct 2, 2024 : NVDA, APLS, ACWX, RBLX, IUSB, AMCR, LUMN, MCHI, CPNG, CVS, HAL, APLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 43.28 to 19,845.86. The total After hours volume is currently 95,215,622 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.08 at $118.93, with 7,571,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is +0.14 at $28.62, with 3,653,408 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLS is 10.93445; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is -0.0156 at $57.17, with 3,498,059 shares traded. This represents a 27.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.04 at $43.35, with 3,336,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is unchanged at $47.01, with 3,218,284 shares traded. This represents a 10.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $11.23, with 2,896,229 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 105.3% of the target price of $10.665.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $6.73, with 2,741,339 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 188.25% of the target price of $3.575.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is +0.01 at $56.49, with 2,256,056 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.02 at $24.17, with 2,151,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $62.24, with 2,100,258 shares traded. CVS's current last sale is 95.75% of the target price of $65.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is unchanged at $29.87, with 2,086,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is unchanged at $8.39, with 1,900,663 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLT is 9.568978; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

