After Hours Most Active for Oct 18, 2024 : INTC, NVDA, AAPL, CXM, LCID, BRK/B, PLTR, HAL, KO, LRCX, XOM, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .27 to 20,324.31. The total After hours volume is currently 90,378,201 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $22.78, with 5,477,330 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.12% of the target price of $25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.01 at $137.99, with 4,083,935 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0878 at $234.91, with 3,333,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) is unchanged at $7.26, with 3,245,482 shares traded. CXM's current last sale is 80.67% of the target price of $9.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is unchanged at $2.63, with 3,245,467 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 8.157662; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK/B) is +0.15 at $464.95, with 3,010,471 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.0007 at $42.97, with 2,693,200 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 165.27% of the target price of $26.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is unchanged at $28.33, with 2,662,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.02 at $70.42, with 2,271,065 shares traded.KO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is +0.08 at $72.92, with 2,248,605 shares traded.LRCX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 69 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.01 at $120.00, with 2,213,427 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $56.76, with 1,342,093 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

