After Hours Most Active for Oct 17, 2024 : NVDA, SOFI, PFE, AAPL, LEGN, CMCSA, KO, CG, IP, T, NI, UPS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 38.73 to 20,229.15. The total After hours volume is currently 112,909,440 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.66 at $137.59, with 6,031,974 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is unchanged at $9.87, with 4,454,249 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 109.67% of the target price of $9.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.05 at $29.32, with 4,205,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE's current last sale is 88.85% of the target price of $33.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $232.20, with 4,050,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is unchanged at $43.09, with 4,014,905 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LEGN is 11.704053; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.23, with 3,464,038 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $69.90, with 3,277,512 shares traded.KO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $51.34, with 2,629,026 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



International Paper Company (IP) is unchanged at $46.63, with 1,570,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IP is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $21.74, with 1,372,611 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $34.96, with 1,300,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is unchanged at $135.41, with 1,261,067 shares traded.UPS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.65 per share, which represents a 157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

