NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Oct 16, 2024 : NVDA, F, ZI, PTON, INFY, CVS, EXC, LRCX, NEE, VICI, TLT, UPS

October 16, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.03 to 20,165.02. The total After hours volume is currently 92,718,622 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.401 at $135.32, with 4,099,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.04, with 4,022,725 shares traded. F's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $12.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is -0.0285 at $10.10, with 3,102,611 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 91.83% of the target price of $11.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is unchanged at $5.26, with 3,093,003 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 110.74% of the target price of $4.75.

Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $22.90, with 2,711,302 shares traded.INFY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.19 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.02 at $65.00, with 2,487,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $40.97, with 2,377,946 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 97.55% of the target price of $42.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is +0.05 at $74.19, with 1,598,660 shares traded.LRCX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 69 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.02 at $84.41, with 1,571,235 shares traded.NEE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.01 per share, which represents a 94 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.15, with 1,544,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.05 at $95.26, with 1,478,744 shares traded. This represents a 15.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is +0.512 at $136.35, with 1,435,701 shares traded. UPS's current last sale is 94.69% of the target price of $144.

