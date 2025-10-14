After Hours Most Active for Oct 14, 2025 : SOFI, SOUN, INTC, NVDA, AVGO, VMBS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.35 to 24,569.97. The total After hours volume is currently 100,720,899 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $27.86, with 7,914,479 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 132.67% of the target price of $21.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.1 at $20.76, with 5,044,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0753 at $35.72, with 3,905,547 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 147.3% of the target price of $24.25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.502 at $180.51, with 3,236,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.02 at $344.15, with 2,622,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is -0.0419 at $47.14, with 2,334,073 shares traded. This represents a 5.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

