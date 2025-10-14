After-Hours
SOFI

After Hours Most Active for Oct 14, 2025 : SOFI, SOUN, INTC, NVDA, AVGO, VMBS

October 14, 2025 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.35 to 24,569.97. The total After hours volume is currently 100,720,899 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $27.86, with 7,914,479 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 132.67% of the target price of $21.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.1 at $20.76, with 5,044,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0753 at $35.72, with 3,905,547 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 147.3% of the target price of $24.25.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.502 at $180.51, with 3,236,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.02 at $344.15, with 2,622,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is -0.0419 at $47.14, with 2,334,073 shares traded. This represents a 5.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
SOUN
INTC
NVDA
AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.