After Hours Most Active for Oct 14, 2025 : COOT, SOFI, NVDA, VERI, SOUN, CMCSA, IONQ, T, CVE, AMC, HIMS, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.02 to 24,745.34. The total After hours volume is currently 314,958,345 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) is +2.395 at $3.36, with 82,799,964 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.0503 at $27.92, with 13,926,761 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 121.39% of the target price of $23.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.1766 at $181.21, with 7,580,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is +2.9 at $8.36, with 7,298,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VERI is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.19 at $21.05, with 6,159,413 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.0099 at $30.00, with 6,052,178 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 76.92% of the target price of $39.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.55 at $78.10, with 5,898,465 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $26.10, with 5,805,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.05 at $17.19, with 5,672,310 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.01 at $2.84, with 5,628,358 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $3.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.0364 at $53.98, with 5,411,206 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 118.65% of the target price of $45.5.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.07 at $79.59, with 3,626,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

