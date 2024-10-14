After Hours Most Active for Oct 14, 2024 : HLN, NVDA, NWL, AAPL, CVS, ZI, F, GOOGL, CCL, INDV, PFE, ASX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .21 to 20,439.26. The total After hours volume is currently 99,546,625 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.07 at $10.03, with 9,610,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.22 at $138.29, with 8,511,354 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $7.47, with 6,502,544 shares traded. NWL's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $9.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $231.08, with 6,273,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $67.46, with 5,398,054 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $10.28, with 4,871,708 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 93.45% of the target price of $11.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0005 at $10.92, with 4,806,546 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $12.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $164.96, with 4,066,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.07 at $20.14, with 3,603,406 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Indivior PLC (INDV) is unchanged at $7.90, with 2,842,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INDV is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $29.07, with 2,181,912 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.09% of the target price of $33.



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is unchanged at $10.16, with 1,979,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASX is in the "strong buy range".

