After Hours Most Active for Oct 11, 2024 : ZI, GRAB, NVDA, OCUL, AAPL, BAC, F, GO, KMI, COP, MPW, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.05 to 20,252.93. The total After hours volume is currently 91,372,224 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is +0.16 at $10.30, with 11,908,310 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 93.64% of the target price of $11.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $3.64, with 5,734,900 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 74.29% of the target price of $4.9.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $134.59, with 3,218,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is -0.48 at $9.30, with 1,898,896 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OCUL is 10.662474; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0547 at $227.60, with 1,696,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $41.93, with 1,595,106 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.78 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $10.71, with 1,548,271 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.25% of the target price of $12.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is unchanged at $16.06, with 1,342,427 shares traded. GO's current last sale is 73% of the target price of $22.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.04 at $24.66, with 1,196,127 shares traded.KMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ConocoPhillips (COP) is unchanged at $110.49, with 1,170,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is +0.0005 at $4.75, with 1,011,257 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 95.01% of the target price of $5.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.0965 at $21.36, with 869,237 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 89.01% of the target price of $24.

