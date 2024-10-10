News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Oct 10, 2024 : MDU, ZI, SOFI, DOCU, F, NVDA, CCL, RING, INTC, CNP, HPE, UAA

October 10, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.73 to 20,241.03. The total After hours volume is currently 106,003,386 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) is +0.19 at $27.58, with 13,970,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDU is in the "buy range".

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $9.89, with 13,386,333 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 89.91% of the target price of $11.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is unchanged at $8.63, with 6,911,312 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 95.89% of the target price of $9.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -0.01 at $69.21, with 6,179,535 shares traded. DOCU's current last sale is 113.46% of the target price of $61.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $10.67, with 5,270,225 shares traded. F's current last sale is 88.92% of the target price of $12.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $134.60, with 4,019,166 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $20.38, with 2,434,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is -0.018 at $33.05, with 2,100,001 shares traded. This represents a 63.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $23.20, with 2,007,487 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $29.49, with 2,005,035 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 101.69% of the target price of $29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $20.54, with 2,002,786 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 95.53% of the target price of $21.5.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is unchanged at $8.36, with 1,965,189 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $8.

