After Hours Most Active for Nov 8, 2024 : BB, PLTR, NOVA, F, BAC, CHWY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.07 to 21,126.25. The total After hours volume is currently 124,357,157 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.01 at $2.33, with 2,926,477 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 77.67% of the target price of $3.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.01 at $58.40, with 2,109,227 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is +0.19 at $3.33, with 1,986,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.6. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.97, with 1,962,717 shares traded. F's current last sale is 99.73% of the target price of $11.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $45.13, with 1,757,733 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is unchanged at $30.67, with 1,657,449 shares traded. CHWY's current last sale is 95.84% of the target price of $32.

