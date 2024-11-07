After Hours Most Active for Nov 7, 2024 : NVDA, LCID, AMZN, INTC, RIVN, KBWB, DOW, CLF, PINS, TFC, OXY, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.97 to 21,088.6. The total After hours volume is currently 147,640,035 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.27 at $149.15, with 8,467,945 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.17 at $2.39, with 5,086,994 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.04 at $210.09, with 4,492,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.48. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $26.22, with 3,777,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 104.88% of the target price of $25.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.1 at $10.15, with 3,433,762 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.3331 at $67.72, with 2,950,005 shares traded. This represents a 71.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dow Inc. (DOW) is unchanged at $48.90, with 2,103,967 shares traded. DOW's current last sale is 87.32% of the target price of $56.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.01 at $13.33, with 2,087,015 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 88.87% of the target price of $15.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -5.1 at $28.83, with 1,891,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $46.20, with 1,712,706 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. TFC's current last sale is 97.26% of the target price of $47.5.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is unchanged at $51.21, with 1,534,701 shares traded.OXY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 118 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -6.97 at $68.30, with 1,521,372 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market

