After Hours Most Active for Nov 6, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, LYFT, BW, ACHR, TSLA, NVDA, TTD, KVUE, SMR, BAC, SG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 54.91 to 25,114.72. The total After hours volume is currently 434,066,299 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.9699 at $5.59, with 36,480,111 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 559.01% of the target price of $1.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.6387 at $21.05, with 19,448,500 shares traded. This represents a 234.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.05 at $21.30, with 13,888,037 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 105.19% of the target price of $20.25.



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is -0.13 at $5.02, with 10,783,726 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.86 at $8.02, with 9,176,511 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.99 at $452.90, with 8,971,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. TSLA's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $408.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.5992 at $189.68, with 7,538,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is +0.8455 at $46.75, with 7,488,473 shares traded. TTD's current last sale is 75.4% of the target price of $62.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.01 at $16.45, with 6,229,570 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 88.92% of the target price of $18.5.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.008 at $32.47, with 4,072,135 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 85.44% of the target price of $38.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.1799 at $53.47, with 3,140,213 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is -0.7497 at $5.50, with 3,085,275 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

