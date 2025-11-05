After Hours Most Active for Nov 5, 2025 : SNAP, GRAB, NVDA, IONZ, SES, HOOD, SQQQ, IONQ, BA^A, AMC, AAPL, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 57.1 to 25,187.14. The total After hours volume is currently 281,420,110 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +1.0661 at $8.37, with 56,613,944 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 92.96% of the target price of $9.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0399 at $5.68, with 43,965,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.09 at $196.30, with 9,956,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.37 at $3.76, with 6,233,961 shares traded. This represents a 80.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SES AI Corporation (SES) is +0.21 at $2.44, with 4,977,216 shares traded. SES's current last sale is 244% of the target price of $1.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -2.9281 at $139.55, with 4,868,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $13.57, with 4,353,074 shares traded. This represents a 7.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.64 at $58.05, with 3,914,038 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is +0.07 at $64.35, with 3,664,303 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.0106 at $2.51, with 3,634,963 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $269.85, with 3,445,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $24.53, with 3,221,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

