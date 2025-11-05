After Hours Most Active for Nov 5, 2025 : GRAB, SNAP, NVDA, BA^A, T, F, KVUE, CMG, HOOD, AAPL, CORZ, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.84 to 25,595.19. The total After hours volume is currently 144,380,384 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $5.63, with 43,656,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +1.75 at $9.05, with 14,093,001 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.41 at $194.80, with 4,267,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is +0.2696 at $64.55, with 3,664,103 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $24.56, with 3,172,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $13.11, with 2,833,266 shares traded. F's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $12.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.03 at $16.26, with 2,402,540 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 85.58% of the target price of $19.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -0.06 at $31.91, with 2,048,952 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -3.82 at $138.66, with 1,971,739 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $270.31, with 1,786,506 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is +0.19 at $21.99, with 1,699,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CORZ is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.21 at $38.17, with 1,661,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $38.

