After-Hours
GRAB

After Hours Most Active for Nov 5, 2025 : GRAB, SNAP, NVDA, BA^A, T, F, KVUE, CMG, HOOD, AAPL, CORZ, INTC

November 05, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.84 to 25,595.19. The total After hours volume is currently 144,380,384 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $5.63, with 43,656,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +1.75 at $9.05, with 14,093,001 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.41 at $194.80, with 4,267,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is +0.2696 at $64.55, with 3,664,103 shares traded.

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $24.56, with 3,172,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $13.11, with 2,833,266 shares traded. F's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $12.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.03 at $16.26, with 2,402,540 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 85.58% of the target price of $19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -0.06 at $31.91, with 2,048,952 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -3.82 at $138.66, with 1,971,739 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $270.31, with 1,786,506 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is +0.19 at $21.99, with 1,699,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CORZ is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.21 at $38.17, with 1,661,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GRAB
SNAP
NVDA
BA^A
T
F
KVUE
CMG
HOOD
AAPL
CORZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.