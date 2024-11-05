After Hours Most Active for Nov 5, 2024 : SMCI, NVDA, PFE, CHWY, LUMN, BAC, EDAP, T, KVUE, QQQ, TLT, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.4 to 20,228.86. The total After hours volume is currently 105,734,830 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -2.73 at $24.97, with 8,411,850 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $139.73, with 6,088,417 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $27.99, with 5,692,493 shares traded.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -0.06 at $29.11, with 4,235,693 shares traded.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.41 at $7.20, with 4,164,089 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.08 at $41.96, with 3,718,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is +0.05 at $2.81, with 3,132,823 shares traded.EDAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $22.06, with 2,739,977 shares traded.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.23, with 2,295,109 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.99 at $493.20, with 2,033,554 shares traded. This represents a 34.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.01 at $92.75, with 1,921,307 shares traded. This represents a 7.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $7.19, with 1,547,899 shares traded. This represents a 4.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

