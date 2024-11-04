After Hours Most Active for Nov 4, 2024 : PLTR, SNAP, NVDA, ZI, GLUE, PFE, AAPL, HIMS, KVUE, HPQ, APLS, PTON

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.94 to 19,976.54. The total After hours volume is currently 115,326,733 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +4.89 at $46.30, with 12,436,586 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $12.12, with 5,600,934 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 89.78% of the target price of $13.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.66 at $136.71, with 5,169,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is -0.02 at $11.27, with 4,874,334 shares traded. ZI's current last sale is 102.45% of the target price of $11.



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) is -0.04 at $8.80, with 3,883,683 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLUE is 7.075034; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $27.76, with 3,873,382 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.75% of the target price of $32.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $222.04, with 3,209,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.39 at $22.15, with 3,107,322 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 96.3% of the target price of $23.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.04, with 3,076,862 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



HP Inc. (HPQ) is unchanged at $35.99, with 3,053,526 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 99.97% of the target price of $36.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is unchanged at $28.56, with 2,331,228 shares traded.APLS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.32 per share, which represents a -117 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.01 at $7.50, with 2,050,696 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 155.44% of the target price of $4.825.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.