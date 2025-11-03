After Hours Most Active for Nov 3, 2025 : PLTR, SOFI, GRAB, HIMS, PRLD, KVUE, PLTZ, EMN, SRPT, ACI, T, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.96 to 25,411.74. The total After hours volume is currently 324,175,295 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -8.82 at $198.36, with 19,512,152 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118.42% of the target price of $167.5.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.25 at $30.38, with 13,745,883 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. SOFI's current last sale is 112.52% of the target price of $27.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.04 at $6.03, with 11,817,071 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.03 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +2.5062 at $46.90, with 10,447,671 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 103.07% of the target price of $45.5.



Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is -0.48 at $3.50, with 10,073,759 shares traded.PRLD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.06 at $16.20, with 8,892,915 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 85.26% of the target price of $19.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short PLTR ETF (PLTZ) is +0.4497 at $5.68, with 8,857,307 shares traded. This represents a 8.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is -0.21 at $57.68, with 8,788,841 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EMN is in the "buy range".



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -9.19 at $15.26, with 7,690,474 shares traded. SRPT's current last sale is 84.78% of the target price of $18.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is unchanged at $17.59, with 4,257,678 shares traded. ACI's current last sale is 73.29% of the target price of $24.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0299 at $24.50, with 4,154,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0799 at $24.74, with 3,485,365 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.66 per share, which represents a 106 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

