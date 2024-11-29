After Hours Most Active for Nov 29, 2024 : NVDA, IXUS, OXLC, AAPL, TLT, AMCR, BAC, AU, TSLA, XOM, PFE, TAL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.33 to 20,927.04. The total After hours volume is currently 146,753,530 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $138.07, with 12,794,314 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is -0.2767 at $68.86, with 8,097,222 shares traded. This represents a 11.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) is -0.01 at $5.25, with 7,941,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OXLC is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $237.37, with 4,350,748 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.02 at $93.99, with 3,817,000 shares traded. This represents a 7.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is -0.0899 at $10.55, with 3,061,803 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 95.91% of the target price of $11.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0099 at $47.52, with 2,950,213 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) is +0.05 at $24.99, with 2,801,894 shares traded. AU's current last sale is 78.09% of the target price of $32.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.08 at $345.08, with 2,795,851 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 138.03% of the target price of $250.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.01 at $117.95, with 1,958,350 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $26.20, with 1,914,199 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.88% of the target price of $32.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.06 at $9.99, with 1,913,543 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".

