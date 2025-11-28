After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2025 : HBI, NVDA, SNAP, NEOG, MOS, INTC, AAPL, PFE, QQQ, CCL, AVTR, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.79 to 25,433.1. The total After hours volume is currently 95,876,785 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is +0.2 at $6.67, with 28,606,929 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 111.17% of the target price of $6.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2501 at $176.75, with 7,037,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $7.67, with 5,668,319 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 80.74% of the target price of $9.5.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is unchanged at $5.98, with 5,013,895 shares traded. NEOG's current last sale is 74.75% of the target price of $8.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is +0.06 at $24.55, with 3,716,039 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 70.14% of the target price of $35.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.19 at $40.75, with 3,325,912 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.64% of the target price of $36.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.5 at $278.35, with 2,377,569 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $25.77, with 2,171,795 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $29.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.3 at $618.95, with 2,057,927 shares traded. This represents a 53.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $25.78, with 1,872,454 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is unchanged at $11.73, with 1,727,172 shares traded. AVTR's current last sale is 90.23% of the target price of $13.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.0899 at $492.10, with 1,399,731 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

