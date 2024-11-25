After Hours Most Active for Nov 25, 2024 : NVDA, IQ, PARA, T, INTC, NU, AAPL, MLI, CSCO, PAGS, PFE, SPOT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.35 to 20,818.24. The total After hours volume is currently 333,872,866 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.32 at $136.34, with 24,759,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $2.08, with 17,131,283 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 54.74% of the target price of $3.8.



Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.1299 at $11.25, with 14,365,760 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 11.685878; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $23.11, with 14,061,365 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.29% of the target price of $24.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0601 at $24.93, with 12,944,863 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.72% of the target price of $25.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.08 at $14.15, with 11,091,160 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.45 at $232.42, with 10,628,584 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) is unchanged at $82.15, with 10,575,242 shares traded.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $58.74, with 8,092,700 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 94.74% of the target price of $62.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is unchanged at $8.22, with 6,424,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGS is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $26.10, with 6,088,168 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $32.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is unchanged at $481.38, with 5,977,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPOT is in the "buy range".

