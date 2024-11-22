After Hours Most Active for Nov 22, 2024 : FLEX, AZTA, NVDA, WPM, AAPL, SMCI, T, EVTR, HL, XOM, TOST, JBLU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.61 to 20,781.84. The total After hours volume is currently 134,493,782 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is -0.2 at $41.10, with 18,686,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLEX is in the "buy range".



Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is unchanged at $45.16, with 5,110,381 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AZTA is 11.864448; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $141.83, with 4,826,576 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is unchanged at $63.81, with 4,622,072 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WPM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.15 at $230.02, with 3,896,490 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.05 at $33.10, with 3,530,746 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 73.56% of the target price of $45.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0102 at $23.17, with 3,224,952 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.54% of the target price of $24.



Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is +0.0262 at $50.35, with 2,634,552 shares traded. This represents a 3.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.0203 at $5.54, with 2,610,340 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $121.79, with 2,416,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is unchanged at $42.74, with 2,218,644 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. TOST's current last sale is 117.1% of the target price of $36.5.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is unchanged at $6.09, with 1,716,978 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 101.5% of the target price of $6.

