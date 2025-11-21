After Hours Most Active for Nov 21, 2025 : KVUE, NU, OPEN, NVDA, INTC, GRAB, GGB, QQQ, NRGV, AAPL, LEN, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 24.42 to 24,898.27. The total After hours volume is currently 227,264,196 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.07 at $16.57, with 13,063,804 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 92.06% of the target price of $18.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $15.90, with 11,916,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.02 at $6.73, with 10,991,208 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 480.71% of the target price of $1.4.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.17 at $180.05, with 10,662,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.176 at $34.68, with 9,029,966 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $36.5.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0494 at $4.95, with 8,468,234 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is +0.0056 at $3.41, with 5,383,235 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GGB is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.99 at $592.06, with 4,230,234 shares traded. This represents a 47.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is +0.01 at $3.02, with 4,164,642 shares traded. NRGV's current last sale is 100.67% of the target price of $3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $271.35, with 3,665,228 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Lennar Corporation (LEN) is unchanged at $123.16, with 3,000,322 shares traded. LEN's current last sale is 98.14% of the target price of $125.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $25.96, with 2,838,758 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.