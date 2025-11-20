After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2025 : GRAB, NVDA, LEN, TSLL, INTC, QQQ, EXPI, NU, MOS, T, SNAP, CNP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 26.45 to 24,266.02. The total After hours volume is currently 313,300,522 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $4.99, with 13,299,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.46 at $181.10, with 10,393,047 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Lennar Corporation (LEN) is +0.25 at $116.50, with 7,606,516 shares traded. LEN's current last sale is 92.83% of the target price of $125.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1904 at $15.96, with 6,924,083 shares traded. This represents a 153.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.07 at $33.55, with 6,767,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 88.29% of the target price of $38.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.15 at $586.82, with 6,126,398 shares traded. This represents a 45.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) is -0.2 at $10.03, with 5,963,020 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EXPI is 18.809509; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.12 at $15.20, with 4,685,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is +0.02 at $23.95, with 3,889,598 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 68.43% of the target price of $35.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $25.52, with 3,737,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $7.79, with 3,583,082 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $9.5.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $39.59, with 3,153,523 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 93.15% of the target price of $42.5.

