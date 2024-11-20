After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2024 : NVDA, VZ, VALE, T, CSCO, AAPL, SNOW, KO, BABA, MCHP, INTC, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -51.25 to 20,615.85. The total After hours volume is currently 137,927,667 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.19 at $144.70, with 18,559,944 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $42.22, with 4,637,658 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. VZ's current last sale is 91.78% of the target price of $46.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.02 at $10.05, with 3,351,227 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 67% of the target price of $15.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $22.82, with 3,251,445 shares traded. T's current last sale is 95.08% of the target price of $24.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.06 at $57.56, with 3,148,243 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 92.84% of the target price of $62.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.31 at $228.69, with 3,126,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +18.84 at $147.96, with 2,854,191 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.02 at $63.01, with 2,810,642 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.02 at $86.75, with 2,550,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is unchanged at $65.12, with 2,394,346 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCHP is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.14 at $23.87, with 2,169,904 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 95.48% of the target price of $25.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.2399 at $202.64, with 2,001,356 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.49. AMZN's current last sale is 86.23% of the target price of $235.

