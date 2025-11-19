After Hours Most Active for Nov 19, 2025 : NVDA, GRAB, SQQQ, NVD, TSLL, QQQ, T, BBAI, PFE, NU, XOM, CRBG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -52.73 to 24,001.65. The total After hours volume is currently 410,369,072 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +9.4797 at $196.00, with 51,529,175 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.16 at $5.47, with 23,906,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.77 at $14.35, with 13,582,472 shares traded. This represents a -77.37% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.8 at $7.38, with 9,117,575 shares traded. This represents a 13.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.53 at $17.04, with 7,184,929 shares traded. This represents a 170.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +9.67 at $609.54, with 6,228,466 shares traded. This represents a 51.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0811 at $25.19, with 5,501,995 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.32 at $6.16, with 2,854,487 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $7.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0103 at $24.87, with 2,736,746 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.26% of the target price of $28.5.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.2196 at $15.88, with 2,615,269 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.65 at $118.00, with 2,410,030 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is unchanged at $27.90, with 2,251,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRBG is in the "buy range".

