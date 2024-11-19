News & Insights

After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Nov 19, 2024 : NVDA, RBLX, INTC, PFE, FOUR, BAC, F, SMCI, MBB, KEY, AAPL, GILD

November 19, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.55 to 20,683.04. The total After hours volume is currently 94,779,902 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.15 at $147.16, with 5,198,410 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +0.25 at $52.49, with 3,801,456 shares traded.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $24.19, with 3,692,168 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0001 at $25.10, with 3,581,124 shares traded.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) is unchanged at $102.05, with 3,225,048 shares traded.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $46.41, with 3,162,347 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.06, with 3,145,854 shares traded.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.26 at $28.01, with 2,958,247 shares traded.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is +0.0269 at $92.40, with 2,601,200 shares traded. This represents a 3.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.03 at $18.97, with 2,482,189 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $228.21, with 2,294,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $87.75, with 1,903,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
RBLX
INTC
PFE
FOUR
BAC
F
SMCI
MBB
KEY
AAPL
GIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.