After Hours Most Active for Nov 19, 2024 : NVDA, RBLX, INTC, PFE, FOUR, BAC, F, SMCI, MBB, KEY, AAPL, GILD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.55 to 20,683.04. The total After hours volume is currently 94,779,902 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.15 at $147.16, with 5,198,410 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +0.25 at $52.49, with 3,801,456 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $24.19, with 3,692,168 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0001 at $25.10, with 3,581,124 shares traded.



Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) is unchanged at $102.05, with 3,225,048 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $46.41, with 3,162,347 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.06, with 3,145,854 shares traded.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.26 at $28.01, with 2,958,247 shares traded.



iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is +0.0269 at $92.40, with 2,601,200 shares traded. This represents a 3.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.03 at $18.97, with 2,482,189 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $228.21, with 2,294,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.81.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $87.75, with 1,903,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64.

