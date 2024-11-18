After Hours Most Active for Nov 18, 2024 : VXUS, NVDA, PFE, TAL, CSCO, GOOG, INTC, RBLX, ZI, SNAP, XOM, CP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.43 to 20,544.62. The total After hours volume is currently 196,713,532 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is unchanged at $60.80, with 9,785,737 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.15 at $140.30, with 9,689,311 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0199 at $24.88, with 9,055,092 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.07 at $10.02, with 6,974,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.05 at $57.26, with 6,600,799 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 98.72% of the target price of $58.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.04 at $176.76, with 6,569,858 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $24.85, with 6,192,404 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.4% of the target price of $25.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is unchanged at $51.03, with 6,137,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $9.71, with 5,834,511 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZI is 8.882862; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.02 at $10.53, with 4,724,890 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 81% of the target price of $13.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $120.31, with 4,195,708 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is unchanged at $73.95, with 4,116,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CP is in the "buy range".

