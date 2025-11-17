After Hours Most Active for Nov 17, 2025 : NVDA, CSCO, F, PFE, RUN, INTC, KDP, HBAN, HPE, JNJ, BAC, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.14 to 24,801.06. The total After hours volume is currently 130,344,085 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.389 at $187.08, with 6,529,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $77.78, with 4,105,935 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $12.90, with 3,815,185 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. F's current last sale is 107.5% of the target price of $12.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0076 at $25.07, with 3,687,357 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.46% of the target price of $29.



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is +0.08 at $18.65, with 3,524,400 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RUN is 8.437278; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $34.71, with 3,495,433 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 91.34% of the target price of $38.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $26.96, with 3,414,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $15.30, with 3,024,553 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.0091 at $21.22, with 2,802,884 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 80.08% of the target price of $26.5.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $199.58, with 2,139,641 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $51.48, with 1,983,459 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $70.68, with 1,837,985 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

