After Hours Most Active for Nov 15, 2024 : HMY, IOVA, APP, AG, HL, NVDA, PFE, DLTR, T, F, GOOGL, IEF

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6 to 20,400.13. The total After hours volume is currently 167,922,287 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is unchanged at $8.65, with 10,022,495 shares traded. HMY's current last sale is 84.8% of the target price of $10.2.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.05 at $8.23, with 8,954,921 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IOVA is 11.529343; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Applovin Corporation (APP) is +0.41 at $291.50, with 7,905,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APP is in the "buy range".



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is unchanged at $6.34, with 7,187,661 shares traded.AG has a $0.01920000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of11/15/2024



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.01 at $5.51, with 7,099,902 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.03 at $142.01, with 7,051,451 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.08 at $24.88, with 6,546,204 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is +0.14 at $64.34, with 6,371,723 shares traded. DLTR's current last sale is 80.93% of the target price of $79.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0199 at $22.70, with 6,197,524 shares traded. T's current last sale is 94.58% of the target price of $24.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.02, with 4,515,966 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.18% of the target price of $11.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.01 at $172.48, with 4,261,663 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.04 at $93.36, with 4,218,818 shares traded. This represents a 2.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

