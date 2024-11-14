After Hours Most Active for Nov 14, 2024 : EQC, F, ALTM, NEE, CDE, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -32.18 to 20,864.49. The total After hours volume is currently 124,424,523 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is +0.05 at $19.81, with 9,068,155 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.05, with 6,937,757 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $11.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.22, with 4,321,664 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 89.23% of the target price of $5.85.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $75.28, with 3,605,614 shares traded. NEE's current last sale is 82.73% of the target price of $91.



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is +0.02 at $6.25, with 3,444,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $45.87, with 2,474,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

