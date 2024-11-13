After Hours Most Active for Nov 13, 2024 : NVDA, F, AAPL, GOOGL, CSCO, AMZN, EVGO, WFC, NU, BAC, CAH, TFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 20.83 to 21,056.99. The total After hours volume is currently 142,716,380 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2657 at $146.54, with 14,123,928 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/20/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.10, with 8,064,828 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.91% of the target price of $11.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $225.12, with 6,766,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.1 at $178.98, with 3,706,632 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.0001 at $59.18, with 3,655,351 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.2 at $214.30, with 2,869,551 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.49. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is +0.02 at $5.22, with 2,690,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EVGO is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $72.77, with 2,665,361 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.61 at $16.25, with 2,551,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $45.92, with 2,199,118 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is unchanged at $125.33, with 2,032,828 shares traded. CAH's current last sale is 100.26% of the target price of $125.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $46.51, with 1,964,841 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. TFC's current last sale is 97.92% of the target price of $47.5.

