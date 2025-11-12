After Hours Most Active for Nov 12, 2025 : CSCO, OPEN, LNW, AAPL, TSLL, SQQQ, BBAI, ACHR, PFE, PRMB, CMG, CRCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.67 to 25,004.13. The total After hours volume is currently 288,159,119 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +5.5199 at $79.48, with 11,834,096 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.02 at $9.35, with 10,961,888 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 935% of the target price of $1.



Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) is +4.62 at $90.84, with 10,254,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LNW is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $273.27, with 6,086,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.17 at $18.74, with 5,396,139 shares traded. This represents a 197.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0901 at $13.72, with 5,017,377 shares traded. This represents a 8.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0425 at $7.13, with 4,443,844 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 101.82% of the target price of $7.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.1 at $8.55, with 3,839,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0696 at $25.80, with 3,782,757 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.97% of the target price of $29.



Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) is +0.08 at $16.16, with 2,719,114 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRMB is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -0.06 at $31.26, with 1,971,561 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -1.0274 at $85.27, with 1,861,573 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 58.61% of the target price of $145.5.

