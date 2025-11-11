After Hours Most Active for Nov 11, 2025 : GRAB, HBAN, EXPI, NU, VXUS, NEE, MSFT, ACHR, SGRY, CMG, CVE, CNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 32.91 to 25,566.4. The total After hours volume is currently 146,884,449 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0191 at $5.90, with 11,531,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $15.82, with 6,665,481 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) is unchanged at $11.07, with 5,955,214 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EXPI is 18.809509; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.1 at $16.49, with 5,896,726 shares traded.NU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is unchanged at $75.53, with 4,917,804 shares traded. This represents a 37.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.19 at $85.95, with 4,488,404 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.07 at $508.75, with 3,969,220 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.04 at $8.98, with 3,618,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) is unchanged at $15.75, with 3,022,124 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.04 at $29.85, with 2,845,855 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.22 at $18.05, with 2,530,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $9.88, with 2,441,740 shares traded. CNH's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $13.

