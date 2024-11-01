After Hours Most Active for Nov 1, 2024 : CSCO, SNAP, NVDA, CCL, AMZN, CVS, BAC, AAPL, AMD, CPRT, BEKE, CMG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.52 to 20,038.66. The total After hours volume is currently 134,833,600 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $55.50, with 6,102,229 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 100.91% of the target price of $55.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $12.53, with 5,697,104 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 89.5% of the target price of $14.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.03 at $135.43, with 4,846,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.06 at $21.96, with 4,028,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.46 at $197.47, with 3,843,157 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 87.76% of the target price of $225.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.01 at $55.80, with 3,387,859 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. CVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.34 per share, which represents a 221 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $41.76, with 2,958,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $222.88, with 2,804,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.0537 at $141.91, with 2,675,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is unchanged at $51.49, with 2,675,112 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPRT is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $22.09, with 2,386,633 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 101.33% of the target price of $21.8.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -0.02 at $58.57, with 2,316,068 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.